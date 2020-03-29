WATCH: Greenlough underage players working on their skills

With the Féile already called off due to the GAA shutdown, Greenlough U14s have been creative with their own way of keeping up their skills.

They have been busy playing 'keepy uppy' with toilet roll. The videos were all taken by the players and the montage was pulled together by Ronan McPeake. Derry senior stars Enda Lynn and Niall Loughlin need to watch out.

Not to be outdone, Derry player Emmett Bradley and his brothers Conlann and Odhran had their own Sunday skills session.

