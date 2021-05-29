WATCH: Derry manager Rory Gallagher's thoughts on his side's win over Cavan

29/05/2021
Derry were 1-16 to 2-11 winners over Cavan at Kingspan Breffni on Saturday afternoon to leave them in top spot and in a promotion semi-final against Limerick.
Oakleafers' boss Rory Gallagher gave his thoughts to Michael McMullan of the County Derry Post.
