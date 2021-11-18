Search

18/11/2021

Castledawson take home reserve intermediate title

St Malachy's defeated Steelstown last Friday night.

Castledawson with the intermediate reserve title trophy on Friday night. Pic by Cathal McOscar Photography.

Liam Tunney

liam@derrypost.com

GLENSHANE COACH HIRE DERRY IRFC FINAL

Castledawson 2-8

Steelstown 0-9

St Malachy's Castledawson are Derry intermediate reserve champions following a five-point win over Steelstown at Owenbeg on Friday night.

First half goals from Aaron McKee and Ruairí Shivers set the tone for the evening and ultimately proved the winning of the game.

The scores were finely poised at 0-2 apiece by the time the first water break arrived, but the first of the goals came in the second quarter, to see Casteldawson take a 1-4 to 0-3 lead into half time.

Castledawson captain Fearghal Gribben lifts the cup on Friday. Pic by Cathal McOscar Photography.

St Malachy's added a second in the third quarter, but Steelstown tagged on a further four points to keep the game tense heading into the final stages.

Both sides added two points each in the last quarter of the game to see the winning margin remain at five points.

Captain Fearghal Gribben lifted the trophy, while special mention should also go to Dara Shivers, completing his 25th consecutive season of senior football for the club.

Castledawson scorers: Aaron McKee (1-1), Ruairí Shivers (1-0), Aidan McElhone (0-1), Kieran O'Kane (0-1), Deccie Lavery (0-1), Kevin Hardy (0-1), Fearghal Gribbin (0-1), Owen Gribben (0-1), Connor McElhinney (0-1)

