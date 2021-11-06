WATCH: Celebrations as Steelstown clinch historic first championship title

We speak to some of the Steelstown players who were delighted with the clubs first ever adult men’s championship title.
The club ended years of heartache with victory over reigning champions Greenlough in Ballymaguigan to take home the Bateson Sheridan Lee Cup.
Steelstown goalkeeper Marty Dunne is hoping to finally get his hands on the Intermediate title. Pic by Mary K Burke.
