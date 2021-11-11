McGill goal settles topsy-turvy senior reserve final

OAKLEAF RESTAURANT DERRY SRFC FINAL

SLAUGHTNEIL 1-8

LAVEY 2-8

A late Ryan McGill goal saw Lavey end a 34-year wait for a reserve championship title at Owenbeg last week, exacting a modicum of revenge for their senior defeat to Slaughtneil a few weeks ago.

It took extra time to separate their respective senior sides, and last week's game had hints of a repeat before McGill punched to the net in the 56th minute.

Lavey had taken an early lead through a well-taken Ryan Mulholland goal, but the Emmet's had worked their way back to take a 0-6 to 1-1 lead into the half time break.

At the start of the second period, Erin's Own roared back, firing over 0-5 without reply before the water break broke the momentum and allowed Slaughtneil to rally.

They levelled the game with a Shea Cassidy screamer with ten minutes to go, and had surfed the momentum to go ahead, but McGill's goal proved a sucker punch with four minutes remaining.

Slaughtneil launched a late bombardment of the Lavey box, but the defence held firm to allow captain Colm Dillon to lift their first reserve championship title in 34 years.

*Full report and pics in Tuesday's County Derry Post

SLAUGHTNEIL: Conaill Scullion, Peadar Kearney, Michael McEldowney, Sean Tomas McErlane, Francis McEldowney, Brendan McEldowney, Bernard Mellon, Jack Cassidy (0-4f), Prionsias Burke (0-1), Fergal Bradley (0-1), Peter McCullagh, Darragh Mulholland, Francis McEldowney (0-1), Shea Cassidy (1-1), Oisín O'Doherty

SUBS: Dara McGuigan for Conaill Scullion (37), James McCloskey for Oisín O'Doherty (45), Brian Óg Corbett for Sean Tomas McErlane (55), Sean O'Doherty for Darragh Mulholland (56)

LAVEY: Eoin Mulholland, Sean Toner, Michael Mulholland, Ruairí McGurk, Nathan Scullion, Michael Drumm (0-1), Ryan Farren, Damian Chivers, Caolan McGurk, Dara McPeake, Shane McGill (0-1), Raymond Duggan, Colm Dillon, Ryan McGill (1-3, 0-3f), Ryan Mulholland (1-3)

SUBS: Ciaran Hendry for Raymond Duggan (39), Anthony McGurk for Dara McPeake (43), Dermot O'Neill for Nathan Scullion (39)

REF: Terence McGilligan (Slaughtmanus)