Search our Archive

20/07/2021

1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Glack goals down Moneymore

The O'Connor's men plundered four at the weekend.

Glack goals down Moneymore

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

GLACK 4-8

MONEYMORE 0-9

After a few uncertain performances Glack got back to their best with an eleven point success at home to Moneymore.

The winners were goal hungry in this game and majors from Liam O’Brien and Martin McGonigle gave them a 2-4 to 0-3 interval lead.

Moneymore had plenty of possession in the second half but they were unable to get the goal that would have given them a lifeline.

Aaron Moore came off the bench to get the goal that put the game out of Moneymore’s reach while impressive full forward Liam O’Brien top ended the game with 2-2.

Callan Bloomer as the only Moneymore forward to score and with the possession they had they should have made further gains in attack.

Glack scorers: L O'Brien (2-2), R Morgan (0-4), A Moore (1-0), M McGonigle (1-0), D McKee (0-1), S Toner (0-1)

Moneymore scorers: C Bloomer (0-5), A Moore (0-3), T O'Neill (0-1)

Derry club leagues Division Two

A roundup of last weekend's action

Updated scorers from the Derry club leagues

Who is top of the charts?

Glack given a scare by Doire Colmcille

The city side felt they should've had a draw

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie