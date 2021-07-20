Glack goals down Moneymore

GLACK 4-8
MONEYMORE 0-9
After a few uncertain performances Glack got back to their best with an eleven point success at home to Moneymore.
The winners were goal hungry in this game and majors from Liam O’Brien and Martin McGonigle gave them a 2-4 to 0-3 interval lead.
Moneymore had plenty of possession in the second half but they were unable to get the goal that would have given them a lifeline.
Aaron Moore came off the bench to get the goal that put the game out of Moneymore’s reach while impressive full forward Liam O’Brien top ended the game with 2-2.
Callan Bloomer as the only Moneymore forward to score and with the possession they had they should have made further gains in attack.
Glack scorers: L O'Brien (2-2), R Morgan (0-4), A Moore (1-0), M McGonigle (1-0), D McKee (0-1), S Toner (0-1)
Moneymore scorers: C Bloomer (0-5), A Moore (0-3), T O'Neill (0-1)
