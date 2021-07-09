Updated scorers from the Derry club leagues

Gary Keane still leads the scoring charts across all three senior football divisions.
DIVISION 1A (5 rounds): Oran Armstrong 0-32, Damon Gallagher 1-29, Paul Gunning 4-17, Conor O'Neill 1-23, Christopher Bradley 0-25, Dara Mooney 2-16, Mark McGrogan 0-18, James Kearney 0-18, Glenn McOscar 1-14, Shane Heavron 1-13, Declan Hughes 1-12, Anthony O'Neill 1-12, Danny Tallon 2-9, Cailean O'Boyle 3-6
DIVISION 1B (5 rounds):Tiarnan Moore 4-28, Eoin Bradley 3-28, Kevin O'Connor 1-33, James Kielt 4-19, Enda Lynn 0-30, Conor Murphy 1-20, Shea McKenna 3-11, Gavin McShane 0-19, Cahir O'Connor 3-9, Ruairi Rafferty 1-14
DIVISION 2 (6 rounds): Gary Keane 3-50, Niall McGowan 3-32, Colly Mullan 1-27, Barry McGlone 2-23, Cormac Quigley 6-11, William McLaughlin 4-13, Callan Bloomer 0-24, John Butcher 4-10, Niall McGonagle 2-15, Daniel Bradley 3-12
* Division 2 has some missing entries to be completed
SENIOR HURLING (4 rounds): Fintan Bradley 4-33, Sean Kelly 2-31, Proinsias Burke 1-22, Tim Rankin 1-14, Reece McSorley 2-11, Johnny O'Dwyer 3-7, Ryan Farren 1-12, Sean Leo McGoldrick 0-13, Paddy Quinn 0-12, Sean Martin Quinn, 0-12
