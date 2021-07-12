Derry club leagues Division Two

H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 1

Ballerin 0-10

Desertmartin 0-9

In a highly competitive clash between two of the stronger teams in the division, a much changed Desertmartin team came from six points down after 20 minutes to push Ballerin to the limit.

A few debatable umpiring decisions kept the pot boiling in an exciting contest.

With Mark Ferris driving forward from wing back, Ballerin played some delightful football to go 0-7 to 0-1 up after the first water break.

With Declan Murray picking off some great long range scores, the St. Martin’s were just two adrift at half time 0-7 to 0-5.

In a very even second half the home team had reduced the Ballerin lead to a point. The winners then indulged in keep ball in the last five minutes to make it six wins from seven.

Considering that they were very much under strength Desertmartin will be happy enough with their display

DESERTMARTIN: Kieran Martin: Dermot Breen, Ryan McGuckin, Sean Kelly; Gavin Donnelly, Ryan McElhennon, Jarlath Gormley; John Paul Higgins, Declan Murray (0-4); Michael Shaw, Ryan Henry (0-1), Gerard Fullen; Conor Kelly, Enda McGuckin(0- 4f), Cormac McGuckin

BALLERIN: John McGinley; Shane Ferris, Callum Bradley, Chrissy McIntyre; Bobby Mullan, Jarlath Bradley, Mark Ferris (0-1); Liam Brown(0-2), Anton Bradley; Shane McIntyre(0-1), Paul Ferris, Ryan Doherty (0-1); Paul Keane, Gary Keane (0-5,3f), Eugene Mullan

SUB: Sean Ferris

Limavady 1-16

Ardmore 0-8

Even with a much changed team Limavady Wolfhounds had their expected win over Ardmore at McCourt’s on Friday evening.

While the St. Mary’s competed for every ball their lack of scoring ability in attack once again proved too big a handicap.

The Wolfhounds, including subs gave nine fringe players a piece of the action.

Once again the St. Mary’s were largely dependent on experienced full forward William McLaughlin for scores.

ARDMORE: Tommy Logan; Leonard Quinn (0-1), Kyle McColgan, James Doherty; Jack Chambers, Anthony Hargan, Oisin O’Kane (0-1); Chris Gormley, Rory Brown (0-1); Jordan Barrow (0-1), Barry Elliot, Gerry King; Stephen Lawrence, William McLaughlin (0-4), Darragh Boezaard

LIMAVADY: Oran Hartin(0-2); Luke Welsh-Rush, David Brolly, Liam Boyd; Jamie McLaughlin, Conor Boyd, Tony Gallagher; Sheagh McLaughlin, Harry McLaughlin (0-1); Harry Butcher (0-3), Richard King (1-4) Eunan McLaughlin (0-1); Brandon O’Brien (0-1), Cormac Quigley (0-4), Kieran McGlinchey

SUBS: John Meehan, Fintan Curley, Michael McVeigh, Enda Canning, Oisin Kelly

Moneymore 0-12

Dolan’s 0-6

Moneymore’s gradual improvement was underlined when they made it back to back victories with a six

point success over a Dolan’s team that is finding it hard to finish their approach work. Both teams

doubled their scoring in the second half after the Henry Joys led by 0-6 to 0-3 at the interval.

MONEYMORE: Padraig Donaghy; Andrew Walker (0-1), Aaron Moore (0-1), Paddy McWilliams; Emmett Crozier (0-1), Rory Young, Callum McCoy (0-1); Kieran Moore Christopher Marshall; Ronan McKee, Callan Bloomer (0-3f), Daniel Jackson; Dean Kelly, Tiernan O’Neill (0-3), Stephen McGurk (0-2)

SUB: Aodhan Conway.

DOLAN'S: Ryan McCloskey; Caoimhin McCrystal, Joe Gallagher, Liam McNulty; Ruairi McGurk, Caoimhin Thompson, Niall Gallagher; Eamon McGinley, Ciaran Fisher; Caolan McCosker (0-2), Brian Houston (0-1), Kevin Nixon; Paul Clifford, Shane Wade, Raymond Rogan

SUB: Odhran McKane (0-3)

Doire Trasna 1-14

Drum1-9

A goal by sub Conloadh Deeney midway through the second half gave the Hearse's breathing space as

Drum improved after the break. In the absence of the regular keeper Conan Doherty manager Eoghan

Carlin donned the boots after a three year break and wore the number one jersey.

The winners led by 0-9 to 0-5 at the interval against a Drum team that showed glimpses of form but in

a tight second half Deeney’s goal put a bit of daylight between the teams.

DOIRE TRASNA: Eoghan Carlin: David Officer, Tomás McCrossan, Shane Lyttle; Eoghan Devlin (0-2), Gavin Kelly, Ciaran McGowan (0-1); Mark Healey, Paul Quigley; Caolan O’Connell, Damian McGee, Sean Fleming; Cahir McFadden (0-1), Micheal McNaught (0-3), Eoghan Quigg (0-6)

SUB: Conloadh Deeney(1-1)

Dungiven 2-19

Magilligan 1-12

The Dungiven men had this game well in hand at half time as they followed up their big in over Drum with a 2-10 to 1-4 lead against a depleted Magilligan team.

It was an even enough second half, but Magilligan, badly hit by injury left themselves with too much to do after being overwhelmed in the opening period.

Paudie Hasson the winners full forward actually scored just two points less than the entire Magilligan team.

Come championship time, Magilligan are confident that they will have all four of their injured troops ready for action.

DUNGIVEN: Sean McNicholl; Tommy Doran, Barry McReynolds, Shane McElhinney; Steven McNicholl, Oisin McKeever, Francis Murphy; Ryan Kealey, Eunan Smyth; James Hasson (0-2), Seamus McCloskey (0-2), Tiarnan O’Neill (1-0); Jamie McGlinchey(0-2), Paudie Hassan (1-10), Eunan Murphy (0-1)

SUBS: Caolan Irwin (0-2), Ryan Connolly, Chad Deeney, Gavin McLaughlin, Turlough Hendry

MAGILLIGAN: Barry Mullan; Ciaran Colhoun, Tom Mullan, Michael McLaughlin; Eoin Canning, Cathal McCrudden, Anthony Doherty; Conor McFeely, Ryan Barr (0-3); Ethan Price, Ethan McLaughlin, James Gaile; Oisin Hasson, Conor Logue (1-6), Colly Mullan (0-2)

SUBS: Conor Kelly(0-1), Colm McLaughlin