Glack given a scare by Doire Colmcille

The city side felt they should've had a draw

Glack given a scare by Doire Colmcille

Glack given a scare by Doire Colmcille (Pic: Mary K Burke)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

H&A MECHNAICAL SERVICES DIVISION 2

Glack 1-11
Doire Colmcille 2-7

Glack, playing their third game in eight days, survived a scare away to a Doire Colmcille team that gave their best performance of the season.

Some of the Colmcille folk will claim that they earned a draw, feeling that a Conor Doherty point was not counted. Instead of one they point out that he scored two but will be content in the knowledge that on this performance victories will come.

For this busy Glack team, it was the case of having to overcome a four point half time deficit.

Mickey McCallion's goal had given the city men a 1-4 to 0- 5 lead. A goal from the penalty spot by top scorer Niall McGowan was the score that put the O’Connor’s on the winning trail after a blip in the previous two games.

GLACK: Cormac Boyle; Tommy O’Kane, Ciaran O’Brien, Liam Moore; Pauric Morgan, Luke McLaughlin, Ryan O’Kane; Martin McGonigle, Eddie McLaughlin; Adam O’Kane, Niall McGowan (1-5, 1 pen, 4f), Ryan Morgan (0-3, 2f); Liam O’Brien (0-2) Colm Donaghy, Aaron Moore (0-1)
SUBS: Shane Toner, Jimmy O’Connor

DOIRE COLMCILLE: Mickey Nash; Conor McCartie, Malachy Campbell (1-1), Malachai Mc Keever ; Eamon Gillen, Dee Watson, Branan Walker; Joe McCartie (0-1), David Quigley; Fearghal McAnaney, Dan Smyth, Mickey McCallion (1-2); Harry Curran, Ciaran Curran (0-2), Conor Doherty (0-1)
SUBS: Tiernan Hutton, Pearse O’Neill, Sean Devlin

Derry death notices - Saturday, July 3, 2021

Obituaries

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie