Glack given a scare by Doire Colmcille (Pic: Mary K Burke)
H&A MECHNAICAL SERVICES DIVISION 2
Glack 1-11
Doire Colmcille 2-7
Glack, playing their third game in eight days, survived a scare away to a Doire Colmcille team that gave their best performance of the season.
Some of the Colmcille folk will claim that they earned a draw, feeling that a Conor Doherty point was not counted. Instead of one they point out that he scored two but will be content in the knowledge that on this performance victories will come.
For this busy Glack team, it was the case of having to overcome a four point half time deficit.
Mickey McCallion's goal had given the city men a 1-4 to 0- 5 lead. A goal from the penalty spot by top scorer Niall McGowan was the score that put the O’Connor’s on the winning trail after a blip in the previous two games.
GLACK: Cormac Boyle; Tommy O’Kane, Ciaran O’Brien, Liam Moore; Pauric Morgan, Luke McLaughlin, Ryan O’Kane; Martin McGonigle, Eddie McLaughlin; Adam O’Kane, Niall McGowan (1-5, 1 pen, 4f), Ryan Morgan (0-3, 2f); Liam O’Brien (0-2) Colm Donaghy, Aaron Moore (0-1)
SUBS: Shane Toner, Jimmy O’Connor
DOIRE COLMCILLE: Mickey Nash; Conor McCartie, Malachy Campbell (1-1), Malachai Mc Keever ; Eamon Gillen, Dee Watson, Branan Walker; Joe McCartie (0-1), David Quigley; Fearghal McAnaney, Dan Smyth, Mickey McCallion (1-2); Harry Curran, Ciaran Curran (0-2), Conor Doherty (0-1)
SUBS: Tiernan Hutton, Pearse O’Neill, Sean Devlin
