20/07/2021

Away win for Desertmartin over Sean Dolan's

The junior champions were comfortable in the end.

Enda McGuckin notched 1-2.

SEAN DOLAN'S 0-9

DESERTMARTIN 3-11

Reigning junior champions Desertmartin continue to recycle their team in an effort to keep their big panel of players in shape for the defence of their title.

Dolan's on their own home pitch overlooking the Creggan put in a good first half shift only for a goal from Gerard Fullen to give the St. Martin’s a 1-5 to 0-4 interval lead.

Once again the city men were unable to find the net as Desertmartin with Callum Ormsby dominant at midfield took a firm grip in the second half with Ormsby and Enda McGuckin posting further goals for a comfortable victory.

Dolan’s were without their top scorer Odhran McKane and no doubt his presence may have made the game closer.

Desertmartin scorers: E McGuckin (1-2), G Fullen (1-1), C Ormsby (1-1), R Henry (0-3), D Murray (0-2), C Kelly (0-1), R McGuckin (0-1)

