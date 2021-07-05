Desertmartin lose first game as junior champions

H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 2

Magilligan 2-16

Ardmore 0-6

At half time this game was in the balance with the St. Aidan’s just 0-5 to 0-4 ahead.

With the new management of Eamon McLaughlin, Conor Canning and Cathal McLaughlin having their first game in charge, things took a dramatic turn in the third quarter.

Sub Ethan McLaughlin hit a quick goal on the turnover and after Conor Logue and Colly Mullan had topped up the points total Mullan hit the net for the second goal.

Stunned Ardmore, who were without top scorer William McLaughlin, could only manage two more points in the second half, they never had the chance of overcoming that 2-6 blitz between half time and the second water break.

The new management team will be in place until the end of the season. The return from injury of experienced defender Michael McLaughlin horded up a defence that had been a bit porous previously.

MAGILLIGAN: Barry Mullan; Ciaran Colhoun, Tom Mullan, Michael McLaughlin; Oran Canning, Cathal McCrudden, Anthony Doherty; Eoin Kelly, Odhran Fleming; James Gaile, Ryan Barr (0-3), Conor McFeely; Oisin Fleming (0-1), Conor Logue (0-5), Colly Mullan (1-5)

SUBS: Ethan McLaughlin (1-1), Ethan Price (0-1)

Dungiven 5-11

Drum 0-15

Just five days after a 28-point defeat to Ballerin the footballers of Dungiven albeit with a much changed team turned things around with an eleven points away victory over struggling neighbours Drum who have yet to pick up a point.

Scoring 15 points was their best tally for the season but their defence considered the strongest part of their team was strangely porous and got hit for five goals. Corner forward Dara Craig hit a hat trick.

DUNGIVEN: Sean McNicholl; Shane McElhinney, Barry McReynolds, Francis Murphy; Steven McNicholl, Martin McCloskey, Michael McCloskey; Eunan Smyth (2-1), Ryan Kealey (0-1); James Hasson, Seamus McCloskey, Tiarnan O’Neill; Sean Burke (0-2), Eunan Murphy (0-4), Dara Craig (3-1)

SUBS: Tom McCloskey, Jamie McGlinchey (0-1), Corey O’Connor (0-1), Caolan Irwin

Glack 1-12

Doire Trasna 0-15

Just 48 hours after losing away to Sean Dolan’s the Glack footballers were back in action against Pearses but they were unable to hold on to a 1-7 to 0-7 interval lead.

The only goal of the game coming from Aaron Moore. Understandably in the humid conditions Glack tired a bit in the second half and would have been happy enough with the share of the points.

GLACK: James Martin McLaughlin; Liam Moore, Ciaran O’Brien, Tommy O’Kane; Padraig Morgan, Ciaran Carmichael, Jimmy O’Connor; Martin McGonigle (0-2, 1m), Finbar O’Brien (0-1); Daniel McKee (0-1), Niall McGowan (0-7, 1m, 1 '45', 2f), Adam O’Kane; Aaron Moore (1-0), Liam O’Brien (0-1), Eddie McLaughlin

SUBS: Ronan O’Kane, Ryan Morgan

Ballerin 1-20

Sean Dolan's 0-5

The statistics of this game tells its own story, Ballerin scored nine points from frees and their defence did not give away a single scoreable free over the hour.

Apart from a brief spell at the start of the second half when the Creggan men scored three points it was an eminently one sided game.

Dolans bulked up their defence in the first half but still trailed by 1-8 to 0-2 at the interval. They scored the first three points of the second half and their but challenge ended there.

Ballerin were much the fitter team in the boiling heat. As Dolan’s ran out of steam referee Martin Donnelly ran out of patience and a brace of red cards left the visitors without a score in the final 20 minutes as they struggled with the 13 men.

With teenager Kosta Papachristopolous dominating midfield and Jarlath Bradley anchoring a solid defence, the losers were unable to get much of a supply through to their main danger man Odhran McKane. He did well to get three scores from a meagre supply.

Without ever having to hit top gear, Ballerin tip toed through the game and Gary Keane who had scored 1-2 in the first five minutes punished Dolan’s lack of discipline in the tackle and ended with nine converted frees in his 1-12 haul.

BALLERIN: John McGinley; Shane Ferris (0-2), Callum Bradley, Chris McIntyre; Bobby Mullan, Jarlath Bradley, Mark Ferris (0-1); Kosta Papachristopolous (0-1), Liam Brown; Shane McIntyre, Paul Ferris (0-2), Ryan Doherty; Paul Keane, Leigh Ferris, Gary Keane (1-12, 9f)

SUBS: Darren Robinson (0-2),Oran Canning, Oran Bradley, Daire Mullan.

SEAN DOLAN'S: Ryan McCloskey; Caoimhin McCrystal, Joe Gallagher, Ryan McLaughlin; Liam McGurk, Caoimhin Thompson, Gary Fisher; Paul Clifford, Eamon McGinley; Conor McCosker (0-1), Gearoid McDermott, Kevin Nixon (0-1), Ruairi McGurk, Odhran McKane (0-3, 1’45), Brian Houston.

Ballymaguigan 3-8

Desertmartin 0-10

Desertmartn’s first game as 2020 junior champions ended in a seven-point defeat away to an impressive Ballymaguigan team.

While there is no promotion or relegation in this league teams still want to keep on a winning run. A Ruairi O’Neill goal gave the St. Trea’s 1-3 to 0-3 lead at the end of pedestrian first half.

The St. Martin’s hit the first three points of the second half and looked set to take control but against the run of play Ciaran McIvor got the winner’s second goal. From there on the ‘Quigan did enough to keep on the inning trail but were a bit flattered by the seven-point winning margin.

BALLYMAGUIGAN: Brian Cassidy; Michael McIvor, Diarmuid Walls, Michael Kealey; Tom Crozier, Liam Cassidy, Tomás Brady; Ruairi O’Neill (1-1), Tomás Kealey; Paudie Martin (1-0), Ciaran McIvor (1-1), Michael Spiers (0-1); Barry McGlone (0-2), Johnny Cassidy (0-1) Daniel Bradley (0-2)

SUBS: Shea Bradley, Aidan O’Hagan, Tom Donnelly

DESERTMARTIN: Adie McGuigan; Ryan McGuckin, Martin Breen, Connor Monaghan; Eunan McElhennon, Ryan McElhennon, Michael Shaw; Callum Ormsby, Paul McGovern (0-1); Gavin Donnelly (0-1), Declan Murray (0-4), Ryan Henry (0-1); Adie Trainor (0-2), Oran Kelly, Dermot Breen.

SUBS: Cormac McGuckin, Benny Higgins (0-1), Joey Quinn