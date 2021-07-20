Foreglen move fourth with victory over Lissan

Kevin O'Connor ended the game with 0-6 to his name. (Pic: Mary K Burke)
FOREGLEN 1-15
LISSAN 2-8
A first half Cathair O'Connor goal set Foreglen on the way to a win that moved them to fourth in the table as they accounted for Lissan on Friday night.
In an evenly-matched opening half, the sides traded scores, with only O'Connor's goal separating them at the break as the hosts led by 1-6 to 0-6.
St Michael's fired two goals past Foreglen's Sean O'Hara in the seond period and added a further 0-2, but the hosts' ability to consistently split the posts was enough to see them home.
The four-point victory moves them fourth at the expense of St Mary's Faughanvale.
Foreglen scorers: Cathair O'Connor (1-4), K O'Connor (0-6), L O'Hara (0-1), R McFeely (0-1), C O'Connor (0-1), L Doherty (0-1), D Purvis (0-1)
