Top scorers in the Derry club leagues

After the first round of the Derry football leagues, former Derry star James Kielt leads the scoring charts.

On the hurling front, Fintan Bradley leads the pack, with Sean Kelly in second place in his new role outfield for Kevin Lynch's.

Kelly, Niall Ferris, Thomas Bradley and Lavey's Chrissy Henry are no longer part of the county senior panel.

DIVISION 1A
Paul Gunning Glen 1-6, Shane Heavron Magherafelt 0-7, Caolan Devlin Loup 1-4, Noel Rafferty Ballinascreen 0-5, Glenn McOscar Ballinderry 0-5, Conor McAteer Newbridge 0-5, Ronan Bradley Slaughtneil 0-5, Sean Kearney Swatragh 0-5, Ronan McKenna Ballinascreen 1-2, Dara Mooney Coleraine 1-2

DIVISION 1B
James Kielt Kilrea 3-3, Tiarnan Moore Banagher 1-8, Gavin McShane Slaughtmanus 0-9, Conor Loane Lissan 0-5 Kevin O'Connor Foreglen 0-5, Enda Lynn Greenlough 0-5, Stephen Bradley Greenlough 1-2, Cahir McMonagle Steelstown 1-2, Conor Murphy Dungiven 1-2.

DIVISION 2
Lee Moore Craigbane 2-4, William McLaughlin Ardmore 3-1, Daniel Bradley Ballymaguigan 2-3, Gary Keane Ballerin 0-8, Barry McGlone Ballymaguigan 1-4, James Payne Magilligan 1-4, Eugene Mullan Ballerin 1-3, Fergal Mortimer Craigbane 1-3. Adie Trainor Desertmartin 1-3, Enda McGuckin Desertmartin 1-3

SENIOR HURLING*
Fintan Bradley Lavey 4-23, Sean Kelly Kevin Lynch's 0-24, Proinsias Burke Slaughtneil 1-21, Ryan Farren Lavey 1-11, Paddy Quinn Swatragh 0-13, Sean Martin Quinn Swatragh 0-12, Tim Rankin Na Magha 0-11, Odrán Waldron Lavey 2-5, Reece McSorley Ballinascreen 0-10, Cahal Murray Swatragh 0-9

*Banagher's scorers from their game with Lavey have not been factored in yet.

