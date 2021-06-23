Late McCormick kick clinches win for Foreglen

H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 1B



Foreglen 3-10

Glenullin 1-15

Mark McCormick's trusted left foot saw Foreglen clinch victory after an exciting encounter on Wednesday night in Glenullin.

The game was postponed from Sunday, as a mark of respect to his Granny Annette, and it was fitting that McCormick landed the winner from a nearly impossible angle.

McCormick came off the bench in the final quarter to catch a few vital kick-outs when the game was in the balance

The late show follows on from Cahir O'Connor's winning goal in the dying moments of their win over Castledawson and it leaves Glenullin still waiting on their first points of the season.

Eoin Bradley's tally of 1-8 wasn't enough to save the home side. His goal, hammered to the top corner, from a second minute penalty saw the 'Glen ahead at the break, 1-8 to 2-4, with Cahir O'Connor hitting both Foreglen goals.

A penalty from Mark McCormick in the second-half half gave Foreglen a path into the game.

'Skinner' and Fearghal Close were the main scorers for Glenullin, who led by four and five points at different stages during the game.

Four Kevin O'Connor frees in the second-half and a point from Christopher Dunne had the visitors in the game until McCormick's late winner.

Foreglen are at home to unbeaten Kilrea this weekend, with Glenullin travelling to fellow strugglers Castledawson.

FOREGLEN: Tiarnan Burke; John Duffy, Sean O'Connor, Fintan O'Hara; Odhran Doherty, Oisin Duffy, Conrad Sheerin; Eoghan Duffy (0-1), Niall McConway; Kevin Dunne, Caolan O'Connor, Liam Downey; Cahir O'Connor (2-0), Kevin O'Connor (0-7f), Ruairi McFeely

SUBS: Mark McCormick (1-1, 1 pen, 1f), Donal Purvis, Christopher Dunne (0-1), Diarmuid McTaggart

GLENULLIN: Sean McKinney; Mark O'Kane, Eunan O'Kane, Brian Mullan; Donal O'Kane (0-1), John O'Kane, Conor Rafferty; Traglach Bradley, Oisin McGowan; Chrissy Downey (Aghadowey), Niall O'Kane, Michael Óg McKeown (0-1); Fearghal Close (0-5, 3f), Eoin Bradley (1-8, 1 pen, 3f), James Conway

SUBS: Ronan Close, Conor Kearney, Dermot O'Kane