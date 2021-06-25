County Derry Primary School launch new Sports Academy

Pupils will get five hours of exercise a week

St Colmcille's PS Claudy have launched their new Sports Academy.

Michael McMullan

sport@derrypost.com

St Colmcille's PS & Nursery Unit in Claudy have launched an exciting new Sport Academy.

The initiative, which will give pupils five hours of physical activity per week, will begin in September 2021 and give opportunities for individual and team sports.

On top of the physcial benefits, the aims it to improve children’s self esteem and resilience in a bid to reduce anxiety.

Ulster University Professor of Mental Health Siobhán O'Neill, a past pupil of the school, was one of the guests present at Friday's official launch.

The event coincided with the schools' leavers' mass and every family was given a football to take home for the summer. 

Derry GAA Chairman Stephen Barker was also in attendance with the NFL Division Three Cup won last weekend at Croke Park.

The local Claudy GAC club were represented by Liam Peoples, with past pupils Catherine Mullan and Odhran Crumley also in attendance.

Outside coaching organisations will support the school staff to deliver a range of coaching sessions. 

The sports include handball, Gaelic football, cross country running soccer, gymnastics, netball, basketball, swimming, hurling, camogie and martial arts.

