County Derry Primary School launch new Sports Academy

St Colmcille's PS & Nursery Unit in Claudy have launched an exciting new Sport Academy.

The initiative, which will give pupils five hours of physical activity per week, will begin in September 2021 and give opportunities for individual and team sports.

On top of the physcial benefits, the aims it to improve children’s self esteem and resilience in a bid to reduce anxiety.

Ulster University Professor of Mental Health Siobhán O'Neill, a past pupil of the school, was one of the guests present at Friday's official launch.

The event coincided with the schools' leavers' mass and every family was given a football to take home for the summer.

A brilliant initiative in Claudy with the launch of @StColmcilles_PS Sport Academy - to start off, every child heads home with a ball each for the summer



A massive to @michaelokaneedu and all involved. pic.twitter.com/10yLuBCMq5 — Michael McMullan (@malmcmullan) June 25, 2021

Derry GAA Chairman Stephen Barker was also in attendance with the NFL Division Three Cup won last weekend at Croke Park.

The local Claudy GAC club were represented by Liam Peoples, with past pupils Catherine Mullan and Odhran Crumley also in attendance.

Outside coaching organisations will support the school staff to deliver a range of coaching sessions.

The sports include handball, Gaelic football, cross country running soccer, gymnastics, netball, basketball, swimming, hurling, camogie and martial arts.