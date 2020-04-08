Contact

Local runners embrace a different sort of challenge during the sporting lock-down

The Loo Roll challenge is under way

Local runners will a different sort of challenge during the sporting lock-down

Jacqueline McGonigle of Termoneeny RC is one of the participants of a new running initiative.

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

The secertary of Termoneeny Running Club, Declan Leung, has found a way for non-competitive runners to set their own targets during the sporting shutdown.

The Gulladuff based club, one of many in the local running community, has stalled all their training and events due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

“I run a Facebook page/group called Virtual Run NI,” Leung told Derry Now.

“We are based here in Magherafelt and have been on the go for about two years now. Our ethos has always been about encouraging runners and walkers to get out and get fit at a time and place that suits them. They get rewarded at the end with some bespoke medals based on the best that Northern Ireland has to offer.

“To date we have done medals based off the Giant's Causeway, Samson and Goliath cranes, CS Lewis, the Dark Hedges and Delorean Motor company.”

The club has 1,600 in their Facebook group, from all over the world, bringing runners and walkers of all abilities together in a safe and welcoming environment.

“We launched 'The Great Loo Roll Shortage Challenge', where people are challenging themselves to see how many loo rolls they can run/walk from the Tuesday, March 17 until the end of June when (hopefully) restrictions are lifted,” Leung points out.

One roll measures 50 metres, so each kilometre is the equivalent of 20 rolls and a mile is 32. All runners keep a record of their progress on an individual spreadsheet.

“Its a quirky way for runners and walkers to still keep motivated to get their miles done, challenging themselves and bringing some healthy competition between them and their running buddies, while able to practice social distancing still.” Leung concluded.

