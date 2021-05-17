Five-star Sky Blues continue their pre-season preparations

Contact
Rory Young , Sean Og Monaghan (2), Odhran Madden and Aaron McGlade were on target for the Sky Blues.
Magherafelt Sky Blues 5 Kilrea United 1
Magherafelt Sky Blues' senior team went on their travels on Saturday, to Clyde Park in Garvagh to play Kilrea United and came away with a hard-fought victory.
Manager Gary Rafferty was thrilled with the effort that his team put into this game despite being forced to reshuffle his squad prior to the game.
The Blues took the lead in the first half thanks to Sean Óg Monaghan and held the slender lead until half-time.
The second half saw the Blues score four more goals from captain Aaron McGlade, Odhran Madden, Rory Young and from Man of the Match Sean Óg Monaghan.
Kilrea did pull one back in the second half and were unlucky with quite a few attempts.
Both teams are delighted to be back playing again and are looking forward to the new season ahead in the Coleraine League.
SKY BLUES: Aaron Cassidy, Callum Campbell, Jake Taylor, Aaron McKee, Neil Badger,Odhran Madden, Aaron McGlade,Rory Young, Cathal Rodgers ,Sean Óg Monaghan, Brogan McGaghey, Aidan McKenna
