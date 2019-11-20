Derry Death Notices - Wednesday 20th November 2019

GREENWOOD, Andrew - 19th November 2019, beloved partner of Sharon, 30 Castle Park, Eglinton, loving father of Stephen and the late Adam and Laura, father-in-law of Jenny, much loved grandfather of Ava, beloved son of Val and the late Bruce and dear brother of Mark and Sandra. Funeral service in W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton tomorrow (Thursday) at 2 .00pm. Interment afterwards in St Canice’s parish churchyard. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at the funeral home tonight (Wednesday) from 7.00pm-9.00pm. House private please.

McCREADY, James (Jim) - 19th November 2019, beloved husband of Mary, loving father of Pat, Joe, Jeannie, Martin, Esmee, Seamus, Colm, Martine and a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral from his home, 27 Rathkeele Way, tomorrow (Thursday) at 9.30am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. St. Pio, intercede for him.

O'HAGAN, James Anthony (Jim) - 19th November 2019. May he rest in peace. Beloved husband of Nellie, loving father of Jim, Patricia, Sean, Ann-Marie, William, Eddie, Jennifer and the late Patrick, a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather and dear brother of Chrissie, Kay, Eddie and the late Peter, Adline and Charlie. Funeral from his home, 42 Moyola Walk, tomorrow (Thursday) at 9.30am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

O'KANE, James - 19th of November 2019, ate of 43 Glenbracken Drive, Feeny, Co Derry, beloved husband of Geraldine. loving son of Rena and the late Tony (RIP), Barnes Road, Dreen), dear brother of Tom, Rose, Kathleen, Jean, Pauline, Caroline and Amelia.Funeral from his late home tomorrow (Thursday 21st November), leaving at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Banagher. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving wife, mother, brother and sisters, and the entire family circle. St Joseph, patron of the departing souls, pray for him .