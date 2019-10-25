Derry Death Notices (Updated) - Friday 25th October 2019

BOYLE, Bernard (Barney) - 24th October 2019. loving father of Brian, father-in-law of Jennifer, grandfather of Emily, Aaron, Kayla and Daryl and dear brother of Dolores, Dermot, Terry, Philomena, Emmet, Bernadette, Pat, Brigid and Martin. Funeral from his home, 7 Slievemore Park, tomorrow (Saturday) at 9.20am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columb’s Church, Waterside. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Barney's remains will be removed from W J O'Brien & Son's Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton at 12.30pm today (Friday). Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

DEANE, Lynn (Feeny) - 25th October 2019, at Templemoyle Care Home, beloved husband of the late Mary and much loved father of Nigel, Lynette (Duncan) and Rodney, cherished grandfather of Cheryl, Stephan, Lauren, Dean, Sam, Ben and dear brother of Mervyn and Moore. Lynn will repose at his home, 25 Mullaghmeash Road, Feeny, Co. Derry from 7.00pm tonight (Friday) until removal to Banagher Parish Church for service at 3.00pm on Sunday. Interment in adjoining cemetery immediately after. Safe in the arms of Jesus. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughter, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, brothers and wide family circle.

McDAID, Anthony (Tony), RIP - 24th October 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Teresa, loving father of Michael and Louise, dear son of the late Tony and Pat McDaid, brother of John, Adrian, Paul, Susan, Brendan, Ann and Raymond. Funeral from his home: 14 Maybrook Park, Derry tomorrow (Saturday 26th) at 10.40am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am in St Columba’s Church, Long Tower followed by interment in City Cemetery. Private family time from 11.00pm to 10.00am please. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

ROBERTS, Paula - 25th October 2019 (peacefully) at the Foyle Hospice, Paula, beloved partner of the late Martin, loving mother to Michael, Conor, Ciara, Eoin and Aodhán, dear daughter of the late George (Turk) and Pamela, devoted grandmother to Callum, Cian, Cody and Ché, loving sister to Corrina and Fianna. Funeral leaving her home, 69 Cable Streetm on Sunday 27th at 2.00pm for interment in the City Cemetery.

SAMPSON, Mary Kathleen (née Leanney) - 25th October 2019 (peacefully) at her home, 30 Station Road, Desertmartin, Mary Kathleen, dearly loved Wife of the late Alexander, precious mother of Tom, Kathleen, Jennifer, Sam, Edith, Heather, Nigel, William and Elizabeth, a dear mother-in-law and a much adored grandmother and great-grandmother. House strictly private. Funeral service in her home (all welcome) on Sunday, 27th October,, commencing at 1.00.00pm, followed by burial in Cookstown Cemetery at 2.15pm (approxiately). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Macmillan Cancer, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore, Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered and sorely missed by her sorrowing family and the entire family circle.

TAYLOR, Andrew - 24th October 2019, beloved husband of the late Catherine, loving father of Andrew, Robert, Jennifer, Richard, Kelly, Isabel, Lesa and Cathy-Ann and a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral from his home, 32 Forest Park, on Sunday at 9 o’clock for 9.30 am Funeral Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family time please from 10.00pm to 10.00am and on the morning of the funeral. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.