Maghera man embarks on five-peak challenge

Donal Convery is raising money for Charis

Donal at his support group before setting off from Dungiven

Maghera man Donal Convery is embarking on the Sperrin Five-Peak challenge this weekend, as a fundraiser for Charis Cancer Care.

Along with his support group, he began with a climb up Benbradagh before going on to Slieve Gallion and the snout of the Carn.

The day will continue over in Moneyneena, at Eagles Rock, at (4.00) before finishing with The Priest's Chair in Glenshane Forest at 6.30.

