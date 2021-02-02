Foyle College in Derry has published its admissions criteria for new pupils to the school this year

Foyle College in Derry has released its admissions criteria for new pupils hoping to attend the school in September.

The school would usually admit new students through the transfer test process.

However, the test was cancelled this year because of the pandemic.

As a result, Year 8 pupils at Foyle in September 2021 will be admitted according to the following criteria and sub-criteria in the order specified below:

1 - Foyle College will admit 126 pupils who had registered, and remain registered after 23rd January 2021, to sit the AQE Common Entrance Assessment. Where more than 126 pupils who had registered and remain registered to sit the AQE assessment apply for admission, priority among them will be determined by applying in order the criteria 2 to 6.

2 - Applicants who, at the date of application, have another child of the family currently enrolled at the school.

3 - Applicants who are transferring from the school’s named contributory primary schools: Artigarvan, Ashlea, Ballougry, Bready, Jubilee, Culmore, Cumber, Claudy, Donemana, Drumahoe, Ebrington, Eglinton, Fountain, Greenhaw, Groarty Integrated, Lisnagelvin, Newbuildings, Strabane, Londonderry Model, Oakgrove Integrated.

4 - Applicants who at the date of application are the oldest child of the family to be eligible to apply for admission to the school.

5 - Applicants who are entitled to Free School Meals.

6 - Each criterion will be applied in the order set out above. Should the application of the criteria require the fifth criterion to be used and should the number of pupils who satisfy the requirements of the fifth criterion exceed the number of places remaining, then a tiebreaker, using random selection, will be applied. Each application to be considered at this stage is allocated a random number generated within Microsoft Excel; applicants will then be ranked in order of the random number with higher numbers having preference and the remaining places allocated accordingly up the school’s admissions number.

You can find more details about the Foyle College admissions criteria here - https://bit.ly/3cwNZPr