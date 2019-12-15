Pleaded guilty to drugs and firearm charges

Contact
Derry Courthouse
A twenty-four-year old man has pleaded guilty on the morning of his trial at Derry Crown Court to three drugs charges and to a charge of illegally possessing a firearm.
Dylan Devine, from Brickfield Court in the Creggan area of the city, had already pleaded guilty earlier this year to possessing cannabis with intent to supply the drug and guilty to being concerned in supplying cannabis.
In court yesterday morning he was re-arraigned on four other charges and pleaded guilty to all of them.
He admitted one charge of possessing cannabis, two charges of offering to supply cannabis and one charge of illegally possessing a CO2 powered revolver.
The defendant, who admitted committing the offences between April 2017 and March of last year, was released on continuing bail until he's sentenced for the offences on January 20.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Lillian Seenoi-Barr, Director, North West Migrants Forum pictured with Councillor Martin Reilly, Derry City and Strabane District Council and Councillor Nicholas Crossan, chairman,Donegal County Counc
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.