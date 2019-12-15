Pleaded guilty to drugs and firearm charges

A twenty-four-year old man has pleaded guilty on the morning of his trial at Derry Crown Court to three drugs charges and to a charge of illegally possessing a firearm.

Dylan Devine, from Brickfield Court in the Creggan area of the city, had already pleaded guilty earlier this year to possessing cannabis with intent to supply the drug and guilty to being concerned in supplying cannabis.

In court yesterday morning he was re-arraigned on four other charges and pleaded guilty to all of them.

He admitted one charge of possessing cannabis, two charges of offering to supply cannabis and one charge of illegally possessing a CO2 powered revolver.

The defendant, who admitted committing the offences between April 2017 and March of last year, was released on continuing bail until he's sentenced for the offences on January 20.