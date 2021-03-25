No ifs or Butts for County Derry primary school pupils

Contact
Three County Derry primary schools are among those who have been provided with a waterbutt to help them harvest rainwater.
NI Water have presented St Mary's PS Bellaghy, Maghera Primary School and St Mary's PS Greenlough with the waterbutts, which will collect water for tasks like washing windows or watering plants.
A spokesperson for NI Water said waterbutts were a great way of harvesting water.
“Waterbutts are a great way of harvesting rainwater, which can then be used to water plants, encouraging pupils to save water and look after the natural environment,” they said.
“We get plenty of rain in Northern Ireland but this rainwater has to be cleaned at our treatment works before it goes into the taps.
“Using a waterbutt to catch the rain is just one way we can all have play a part to ensure there is enough water for everyone now and in the future.”
St Mary's PS Greenlough
Maghera Primary School
St Mary's PS Bellaghy
