20/10/2021

Arrest made in drugs operation linked to INLA in Derry

A 37-year-old has been arrested.

Arrest made in drugs operation linked to INLA in Derry

A man has been arrested in Derry following an operation into suspected drugs criminality linked to the INLA.

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force have charged a 37 year old man with 3 x counts of being concerned in supply of Class B controlled drug and 12 x counts of conspiracy to transfer criminal property.

He is due to appear at Derry Magistrates’ Court on November 17.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

A report will also be prepared for the PPS in relation to Possession of Firearm with intent to Endanger life and Conspiracy to be knowingly involved in the Fraudulent Evasion of a Prohibition on the Importation of Goods.

Local News

