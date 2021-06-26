Drugs and luxury car seized after man arrested in Derry

Officers from the `PSNI's Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) investigating the organised illegal drug criminality linked to the INLA in Derry have arrested a man in the city.

The 35-year-old, who was detained last night, remains in custody at this time.

He was arrested on suspicion of a number of drugs offences and possession of criminal property was after being stopped in a vehicle in the vicinity of Dungiven Road in the Waterside area of the city.

Following a search of the vehicle over 11 kilograms of suspected Class B drugs and a large sum of cash was seized as well as the luxury vehicle.

A follow-up search of a property in the city was also conducted, where further large sums of cash, a quantity of herbal cannabis, vacuum pack bags and scales were seized.

Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan, from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, said: “The arrest and search conducted yesterday is further evidence of our commitment to end paramilitary organised drug criminality in all its forms.

“I know that there are many people in the local community who are affected by INLA’s drug dealing and violence and they support our ongoing efforts.

“I believe these drugs were destined to be sold in the local community, putting a further strain on our health services and bringing about more harm to the people of the city.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information about drugs criminality to contact police.

“However, I recognise and understand that there are some who may be reluctant to report this activity to the Police Service of Northern Ireland for various reasons. I would like to reassure everyone in the community that we will investigate all reports of crime fairly and proportionately, and where there is evidence bring this before the courts.

“Police, working with our partners and communities, are committed to tackling the scourge of this type of organised criminality. Drug dealers remain a priority for the PCTF due to the human rights abuses they carry out in their local communities and we are working hard to disband this organised criminal group.

“We will continue to listen to communities and act on information they provide, so I would encourage members of the public with information regarding drug dealing and any form of criminality to call us on 101.

“A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”