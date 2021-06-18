Derry man charged with a large number of drug offences linked to the INLA is refused bail

A 34-year-old Derry man charged with a large number of drug offences was today denied bail.

The man is charged with 26 counts of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs.

He also faces 11 charges of consirpacy to transfer criminal property.

He is further charged with five other drug offences.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between January and July 2020.

A previous court hearing heard that the offences had been linked by police to INLA activity in the Derry area.

The 34-year-old man appeared before Derry Magistrates Court today for a bail application.

However, a police officer told the court that they would object the defendant being released on bail due to the risk of reoffending and the possibility of interfering with witnesses.

A defence barrister said the man was already on High Court bail in relation to other charges and had adhered to all conditions of his bail.

The barrister added that a relative of the defendant was willing to put up a surety of £10,000 in support of his bail application.

However, the bail application was rejected and he was remanded in custody until June 28.