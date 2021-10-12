Search

13/10/2021

Police launch murder investigation after County Derry fire

The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fire in County Derry this morning.

Detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman following a fire at an address on the Quarry Road area of Knockloughrim early this morning, Tuesday October 12.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said the incident took place early this morning.

“At around 5.40am this morning police received a report of a car on fire outside a house on the road," they said.

"Police and NIFRS attended the scene and a woman, aged in her 50s, who was in the car was taken to hospital for treatment.  Sadly, despite the best efforts of hospital staff, she succumbed to her injuries and died in hospital this evening.

“A 59 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.  He has also been taken to hospital for treatment for burn injuries.

“My investigation is at a very early stage and I would appeal to anyone who was on the Quarry Road early this morning and who witnessed anything to contact Detectives on 101 quoting reference 227 12/10/21.”

