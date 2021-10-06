County Derry woman's fundraiser in aid of Haiti people

A Glenullin woman is appealing to people across County Derry to contribute to a fundraiser she is organising for those affected by last month's earthquake and tropical storm in Haiti.

Mary O'Kane, who lived and worked with a children's charity as a volunteer in Haiti for a year, says she is 'so heartbroken' by the consequences of the latest earthquake on August 14 .

The 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck southern Haiti killed more than 2,200 and left 30,000 homeless.

In a bid to help some of those affected, Mary has set up a GoFundMe page online called 'There is goodness in Haiti everyday'.

“One hundred per cent of any monies raised are going to the team on the ground there I worked with. This is important because many of us do not want to donate thinking that the funds go to administration," explained Mary.

"I am paying the administration fees for this appeal myself. The funds will be used to buy timber for simple wooden home structures and zinc sheets for roofs.

"These are all critical as after the hurricane, which damaged roads, bridges and peoples’ homes; they had floods causing more damage and swept away homes, schools, hospitals and livelihoods. Many people are still living without shelter under heavy rain and cold nights under the sky.”

Mary added: “I am appealing for any help people feel they can give during these times. Haitian people crave dignity and well-being and strive daily in a country with poor sanitation, little fresh water, hunger and barbaric violence.

"This help is practical. It restores some dignity when we can rest in our own home as is their wish also.

“When our loved ones are safe and secure, to the very best of our abilities, we believe it is good, and so it is.”

To make a donation, visit https://gofundme/1df839da.