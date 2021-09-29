Search

29/09/2021

Housing crisis 'destroying rural communities' in County Derry - Hunter 

The East Derry MLA has said young people are being forced to leave home.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A County Derry MLA has said a lack of available housing in rural areas is destroying their communities.

SDLP East Derry MLA Cara Hunter said constituents had expressed their concern that young people would be forced to move away to find a permanent home.   

The East Derry MLA said the issue was causing significant stress for young families.

"Recently I visited the area of Glenullin in East Derry and it is evident families here fear that their children will have no choice but to relocate to a different area when they grow up, forcing them to move away from their parents," she said.

“Parents and grandparents are often relied upon to provide childcare and to move away from support networks can be very stressful for young parents who shouldn’t have to make this difficult choice due to a lack of housing.    

“Upon visiting the local club at John Mitchel's GAC Glenullin, it became apparent of how our rural communities are being let down. 

"One constituent told me they believed the majority of the young people currently growing up in the area would be forced to move away.

“Lack of available affordable and social housing in rural areas leads to the decimation and breakdown of rural communities and separates families, we can and we must do better than this.  

“I have written to the Communities Minister regarding my concerns for this issue. I have asked what strategies her department has to provide housing in the rural areas of Gleunullin, Glack, Aghadowey and Ballerin and eagerly await her response.  

“I would encourage Minister Hargey to visit East Derry herself and speak to local residents so she can understand the very real impact her policies have on people here.”  

Data reveals one fifth of NI's housing applicants are in County Derry

A number of local representatives have called for action to be taken.

Local council demands Department withdraw planning advice

Mid Ulster District Council said the PAN would have 'far-ranging consequences' for rural communities.

LIFE IN LOCKDOWN: Trophies, the GAA and the nuances of parish rivalry in Errigal's hills

Locals in Ballerin and Glenullin discuss the last year and a half.

