Consultation to be opened on County Derry Park and Ride

Consultation on a County Derry Park and Ride service looks set to be opened by the end of the year.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon confirmed the move following a question from East Derry MLA Cara Hunter in the Assembly today.

The SDLP representative said she was delighted to see progress on the issue.

"It is very welcome news that the proposal for a park and ride at Dungiven will be opened for consultation towards the end of the year," she said.

"I have continued to raise the need for a park and ride at Dungiven and I am pleased to hear of the progress on this important issue.

“Increased park and ride facilities both here and across the North help to make public transport more accessible to everybody, reduce travel times for commuters and lower carbon emissions.

"Increased access to public transport can also make a difference in the fight against the climate crisis, which is the single biggest challenge facing our planet.”