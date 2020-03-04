McGlinchey welcomes Park and Ride proposals for Dungiven

Contact
Sinn Féin Councillor Sean McGlinchey has welcomed news that consideration is being given to the location of a new Park and Ride close to Dungiven. The Department for Infrastructure has confirmed it is considering the facility close to the slip exit on the Feeny Road.
"I would now call for a full public consultation to be carried out with all the stakeholders in the area," Cllr McGlinchey said yesterday.
"It's a shame that it has taken so long for this to happen but I do welcome it nonetheless, as I do the uncertainty of the Park and Ride facility being shoe-horned to the site of the former Sports Pavilion and an accompanying Park and Share at Magheraboy, as was previously envisaged.
“This may now allow for the much needed expansion of Gaelchólaiste Dhoire and Gaelscoil Neachtain on the former site," the Sinn Fein representative said.
He added: "Due to the popularity of the A6 212 service, we have seen expedential growth of Park and Ride areas on this road that adequate room for expansion and for future proofing.
"Either way the development of the Dungiven to Drumahoe dualling project and its attendant facility provision is very welcome even if overdue by 50 years."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Oisin Geraghty (Sage Ireland), Declan Bradley (Acorn IT Solutions), Barry Murphy (MD of Sage Ireland), Dominic McMullan (Acorn IT Solutions), Roger Gribbin (Acorn IT Solutions) Brendan Sweeney (Sage)
Katie-Jo from P5 at St. Mary's Draperstown had an extra special celebration as the latest Accelerated Reader Word Millionaire, and celebrated in style with local author Tim Bailie and her friends.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.