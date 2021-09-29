£3.4m Mid Ulster PEACE IV Programme comes to a close

A new Shared Space at Draperstown was the venue recently for the official closure of the £3.4M PEACE IV funded Mid Ulster Local Authority Action Plan, following the successful delivery of programmes throughout the district over the last four years.

The Action Plan was funded through the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, which is managed by the Special EU Programmes Body, and the programmes delivered focused around Children and Young People, Building Positive Relations and Shared Spaces and Services.

Match-funding for the Action Plan was provided by The Executive Office, Northern Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development, Ireland.

First Minister Paul Givan said: “I would like to congratulate Mid Ulster District Council on the success in delivering its PEACE IV Programme. I commend all those involved in this wide range of initiatives, both as organisers and participants.

"Through the building of positive relations, this programme has supported children and young people, while creating and promoting shared spaces and services throughout Mid Ulster.

"These improvements at an individual and community level are the foundations for a better future for us all. This is a great achievement which will leave a positive lasting impact on all those involved.

"It also makes an important contribution to the Executive’s vision for Northern Ireland as a place which is inclusive, shared and safe.”

The deputy First Minister, Michelle O’Neill said: “I am delighted that The Executive Office has been able to support this transformative PEACE IV programme in my own constituency.

"The Mid Ulster Local Authority Action Plan has brought hundreds of children and young people from different traditions and backgrounds together, helping them to form positive and effective relationships.

"And it has also helped to create shared spaces and build good relations that will support meaningful integration in years to come.

"I would like to congratulate everyone involved in the programme and thank them for their incredible efforts towards ending division and promoting community cohesion.

"Initiatives such as this are crucial in helping our entire society move forward and become an inclusive, united community where everyone is treated equally.”

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, commented: “I want to congratulate Mid Ulster District Council on their achievements under their EU PEACE IV funded Local Authority Action Plan.

“I am delighted that my Department was able to provide match funding and support for the delivery of this important plan which has delivered beneficial projects and six shared spaces for all those living in the area, which I am sure will serve as a tangible memory of your hard work and dedication.

"The accomplishments and goals achieved as part of this Action Plan would not have been possible without the involvement of all the participants.

"I look forward to seeing your great achievements built on under the new PEACE Plus programme which will provide substantial investment in the region over the coming years”.

Speaking at the event, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Paul McLean said: “The PEACE IV funded Local Authority Plan delivered in our district has hugely benefited all communities, successfully delivering positive relations within and across district boundaries.

"In particular, it has contributed to the lives of over 1,130 children and young people, who participated in a range of projects focusing on cultural diversity, good relations and sports engagement.

“The legacy of the PEACE IV programme is perhaps most visible in the development of six shared sites that encourage use by diverse communities, and play a vital role in the revitalisation and ongoing vibrancy of our towns and villages. We are extremely grateful to our funders for supporting such a successful programme.”

Other projects funded under the action plan were instrumental in building positive relations, including both small grants delivered by a range of local community groups, and council led initiatives delivering Cross Border engagement. This activity has been successful in re-affirming peace and reconciliation across the border through shared heritage of the Clans and shared literature of our Poet Laureates, Yeats and Heaney.

The Shared Spaces and Services strand of the programme has created six shared sites across Mid Ulster, including Aughnacloy, Castledawson, Donaghmore, Draperstown, Moneymore and Moy.

A further three grants were funded under this theme to promote shared space, peace and reconciliation. Most recently, a newly funded programme aimed to develop an all year round events space has been launched.

Discussing the significance of Mid Ulster’s Action Plan, Gina McIntyre, CEO of the Special EU Programmes Body, said: “Unfortunately, despite many years of positive progress, we still continue to experience high levels of sectarianism and racism, with many communities remaining segregated, and limited opportunities for people to engage with each other.

"The PEACE IV-funded Local Authority Action Plans, across Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland provide opportunities to change this, and have supported many thousands of people to take courageous steps forward to create a more cohesive and forward-thinking society.

"These Action Plans have helped overcome barriers to cross-community engagement and built capacity for many different groups to engage in peace and reconciliation activities.

"I congratulate the Council on their dedication to delivering this Action Plan, particularly given all of the many difficulties resulting from COVID-19,” she continued.