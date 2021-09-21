Search

21/09/2021

Broken glass placed across County Derry road was ‘extremely dangerous’

A motorist came across the glass around 10.00pm yesterday evening.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

Police have described a pile of broken glass placed across a busy County Derry road last night as having the potential to be ‘extremely dangerous’

The PSNI received a report of several broken bottles on the Disert Road, Draperstown at approximately 9.50pm last night, Monday September 20.

Inspector Patton said enquiries into the incident were underway.

“This was an extremely dangerous act as the bottles were placed on a 60mph road and on a sharp bend,” he said.

”Our partner agency, Northern Ireland Road Service also attended the scene and cleared the road.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we would ask anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity or who may have captured dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1897 of 20/09/21.”

“A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

