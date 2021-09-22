Search

22/09/2021

Police seize drugs worth £50,000 in County Derry

A man in his 30s has been arrested.

A man in his 30s has been arrested after police found a large quantity of drugs at a house in County Derry.

Police recovered suspected Class B drugs with an estimated street value of approximately £50,000 in the area on Tuesday (September 21) evening.

The suspected drugs were located inside a house in the Draperstown area and were recovered following a proactive policing operation.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of offences including possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, and cultivating cannabis.

He was subsequently released on bail pending further enquiries.

Sergeant John Downey said they would continue to investigate drugs offences.

“We, as your Police Service, are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm," he said.

“I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to police to contact us on non-emergency number 101.  

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

