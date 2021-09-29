Search

29/09/2021

Support needed for costly defibrillator servicing, says County Derry councillor

Cllr Córa Corry has called for support to be given to community groups.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

A County Derry councillor has called for support to be made available to ensure defibrillators in the local area are adequately serviced.

Sinn Féin councillor Córa Corry raised the issue at last week's Mid Ulster District Council meeting after a community group in her area had highlighted the problem.

“The group were unaware they had to pay for the replacement and upkeep of the life saving equipment after a defibrillator was used during a recent cardiac arrest,” she told the Council.

“The group were then contacted by the PSNI after the incident and informed they would need to replace the pad and battery pack and given the number of their service provider.

“When the community group contacted the service provider they were told they had to pay for the servicing and replacement of the pad and battery pack.

“This cost £120 each and three needed replaced. The group had previously been unaware of this.”

Cllr Corry said many of the groups who were trying to keep their local communities safe by having defibrillators available simply could not afford to replace the equipment.

“Numerous community groups have had defibrillators installed which have undoubtedly been a great asset and helped to save many lives, especially in rural areas,” she said.

“However many groups are unaware that they then have to pay to service and replace pads and batteries.

“These have different expiry dates of between 3 and 5 years according to the defibrillator database ‘the circuit’ and vary in price.

“These groups just don’t have the funds to do so. Others have been unaware and do not have money budgeted in or been given an opportunity to possibly fundraise for this.

“I brought the issue to council to ask that they look at the servicing of this vital lifesaving equipment to see what council can do to help.”

The Council agreed to draw up a paper for the Environment Committee to explore the issue in greater detail.

Multimedia

Local News

