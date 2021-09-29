County Derry principal's career honoured by local council

Long serving Holy Family Primary School Principal, Peter Donnelly, has been recognised by the Chair of Mid Ulster District Council in honour of his 35 year career in teaching and public service at a special event held to mark the occasion.

Council Chair, Cllr Paul McLean presented Peter with a specially commissioned commemorative clock in honour and appreciation of his dedicated service to the schools and the wider community of Mid Ulster.

He said:“Peter came to Magherafelt via Desertmartin, Stewartstown and Rasharkin, arriving at Holy Family Primary School in 2004.

“When we think of the teachers we may have had in our own lives, there’s some that we remember and I believe that they were the ones who truly personified a vocation.

"Peter has been one of those educators.“He has, throughout his 35 year long career, been committed to improving not just the educational attainment of his pupils, but also to ensuring that school activities enriched the lives and experiences of children in his care.

"He very much lived out the Holy Family Primary school motto of ‘Forward Together’”.

Peter was also joined at the event by his wife, Nuala, who was presented with a special flower arrangement by Cllr. McLean’s wife Christine for the occasion in recognition of her contribution to Peter’s career success.