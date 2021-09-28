Search

28/09/2021

Further decrease in County Derry's Covid numbers

Derry's BT48 postal area now has the lowest rate per 100,000 of population for the virus.

Garvagh's BT51 area now has the highest rate per 100,000 in the county.

Liam Tunney

liam@derrypost.com

The weekly number of new Covid cases in County Derry has fallen for the fifth week in a row, according to the latest Department of Health figures.

975 new cases were recorded within the county's postal areas last week, marking a 2.9% decline, and falling below 1,000 new weekly cases for the first time since July 20.

The northern half of the county was worst hit over the last seven days, with increases recorded in Garvagh (BT51), Coleraine (BT52) and Portstewart (BT55).

Derry City's BT47 and BT48 areas both experienced further decreases in new cases, with the latter now boasting the county's lowest rate per 100,000 of population at 244.8.

The highest rate per 100,000 was recorded in Garvagh at 545.9, while the county's overall rate of 380.9 is again below the NI figure of 409.6.

With 7.5% fewer tests carried out over the last week, the positive of people testing positive has remained at 7.9%, with the highest percentage (10.1%) recorded in Limavady.

The number of Covid inpatients in the area's hospitals has also fallen over the last seven days, reducing from 74 the previous week to 69 this week.

29 (-6) are in Altnagelvin Area Hospital, 29 (+9) in Antrim Area Hospital and 11 (-8) in Causeway Hospital.

There have been a further eight Covid-related deaths within the county's three local government districts over the last week.

Three people each lost their lives in Derry City and Strabane and Mid Ulster, while a further two people died in the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

69% (1,310,435) of the total NI population have now received one vaccine, while 64% (1,205,042) have received two doses.

