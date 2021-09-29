Search

29/09/2021

Calls for County Derry roadworks to be 'suspended'

A local representative has said a solution needs to be found.

Calls for County Derry roadworks to be 'suspended'

Road works have been causing difficulties in Dungiven.

Sinn Féin councillor Sean McGlinchey is calling for the Department for Infrastructure to 'suspend' ongoing roadworks in Dungiven until a solution to the traffic delays is found.

Councillor McGlinchey made the comments last night (Monday), three days after a continuous lane closure was put in place at Chapel Road, Dungiven.

Temporary traffic lights have been operating since Friday, September 24 and are expected to be in place until Friday, October 8 to facilitate work as part of the bypass of Dungiven town.

As a result of the lane closure, there has been lengthy tailbacks in both directions, something which Councillor McGlinchey says 'must end'.

Friday's Derry intermediate football championship clash between Steelstown and Ballymaguigan was scheduled for 8pm at Derry GAA's Centre of Excellence in Dungiven, but county officials were forced to delay the throw-in by 20 minutes as Ballymaguigan supporters, players and match officials were caught up in the tailback.

Lavey supporters attending their club's senior championship clash (7.30pm)  with Claudy, also on Friday night, missed part of the first half, with the roadworks also causing their delay in getting to Banagher.

“The long delays are totally unacceptable and just not good enough,” said Councillor McGlinchey.

“People living in Magherabuoy, Tracey's Way, Abbey Fields and Glenroe Park cannot get in and out of their homes because of the traffic and drivers blocking the entrances to the estates.

“Our party met with the Department for Infrastructure six months ago and asked them to come back and complete the roundabout at a later date. The contractor, Wills Bros, have been very accomodating but it is the Department for Infrastructure and the client Aecom that need to make the decision.”

Councillor McGlinchey said the long delays are also having a major impact on local businesses in Dungiven.

“People are avoiding stopping at local shops because of the long delays in traffic and these businesses are missing out even though there is a simple solution,” he said, adding that his party colleague, MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called for an urgent meeting with DfI and Aecom to discuss the issues.

“We are asking the Department and client Aecom to intervene as this cannot continue. A common sense approach is needed here and I will be calling on these roadworks to be suspended until such times as a solution is found.”

Last night, a DfI spokesperson said: “The Department can confirm that Caoimhe Archibald MLA has today (Monday 27 September) requested a meeting to discuss the roadworks at Dungiven.

“The Department has been engaging with local representatives and has received positive feedback on this engagement. The Department is happy to arrange another meeting with Dr Archibald.”

Aecom was contacted for a response, however at the time of going to print, they had failed to respond to the County Derry Post's request.

