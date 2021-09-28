Dungiven bomb attack: Man arrested in Derry last Sunday released after questioning

A man arrested in Derry as part of the investigation into the Dungiven bomb attack on a police officer last April, has been released.
Police have released a 21-year-old man who had been arrested in relation to the attempted murder of a police officer.
The man had been arrested in Derry last Sunday night in connection with an incident last April that saw the discovery of a bomb next to the motor vehicle of a part-time PSNI officer in Dungiven.
Following questioning, the PSNI released the man. The investigation into this incident continues.
The man was, however, subsequently arrested as part of an investigation into disorder outside HMP Maghaberry in 2020, on suspicion of breaching court bail conditions, and has since been charged to appear at Armagh Magistrates Court today.
