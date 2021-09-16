Search

16/09/2021

Unaccompanied 'L' driver pressed accelerator instead of brake

Damage was caused to filling station fuel pumps and a van during the incident last year.

Unaccompanied 'L' driver pressed accelerator instead of brake

Pic: Google Maps.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A 46-year-old County Antrim woman who mixed up the brake and accelerator during an incident at a Clady filling station last year has been hit with a fine and penalty points.

Michaela McCaughey, of Gortaheran Crescent, Portglenone, entered guilty pleas to a number of motoring offences in connection with the incident on Clady Road on June 23 2020.

Police responding to reports of a two-vehicle road collision around 7.15pm on the night in question arrived at the filling station to find a car had driven into the forecourt and caused significant damage.

The court heard how McCaughey, learning to drive at the time, was not accompanied by her usual supervising driver, who she had just dropped home after receiving a phone call to say her child was ill.

During the return journey, another passenger travelling with McCaughey noticed her brother walking down the road, and asked if the defendant could go back to give him a lift.

The defendant then pulled into the filing station, but another vehicle travelling close behind her caused her to panic and press the accelerator rather than the brake pedal.

As a result, McCaughey had lost control of the vehicle on the forecourt and collided with the petrol and diesel pumps, before hitting a white van parked next to them.

The defendant was cautioned at the scene and later admitted to driving with no insurance, being an unaccompanied 'L' driver, not displaying 'L' plates and driving without due care and attention.

Defence said the learner driver suffered from fibromyalgia and arthritis, drove a mobility car and had been in a distressed state at the time of the incident.

She was said to have been in a 'total state of shock' at the time and was grateful nobody had any lasting injuries as a result of the incident.

Judge Dunlop endorsed the defendant's licence with six penalty points and issued fines totalling £550 for the offences, as well as imposing an offender's levy of £15.

County Derry man had 'a few whiskeys' before attempting to jump start his car

Man who drove with excess alcohol had beer and cocaine in the car

The 38-year-old has been disqualified from driving.

Driver cautioned after two-vehicle collision

No one was hurt in the incident yesterday evening.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media