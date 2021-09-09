Man who drove with excess alcohol had beer and cocaine in the car

A 38-year-old County Tyrone man has been disqualified from driving after being found in possession of cocaine and diazepam while driving with excess alcohol in his breath.

Nathan Magee, of Ratheen Avenue, Cookstown, pleaded guilty to the charge, alongside charges of possessing Class A and Class C drugs, in connection with the incident on July 23 2021.

A mobile police patrol observed a green Skoda Superb parked across three bays in Maghera Park and Ride at approximately 11.15pm on the night in question.

The vehicle matched earlier reports of a car being driven erratically in the area. When police spoke to the driver, there were cans of beer in the car and a strong smell of intoxicating liquor.

The defendant's eyes were glazed and his speech slurred. He subsequently blew a reading of 91mg on a preliminary breath test and was arrested.

On searching Magee, police located two small bags of white powder, which the defendant informed them was 'bad stuff - coke' and a number of diazepam and Valium tablets.

The defendant blew an evidential reading of 73mg while in custody.

Defence for Magee said the Class C drugs were a way of self-medicating for a back injury, but offered no excuse for the defendant possessing cocaine.

Judge Mullan fined the defendant £150 for possession of cocaine, £100 for having the Class C drugs and disqualified him from driving for a period of 14 months due to the excess alcohol charge.

A £15 offender's levy was also imposed.