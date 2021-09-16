County Derry man had 'a few whiskeys' before attempting to jump start his car

A 62-year-old Magherafelt man has been fined after he crashed his car into a parked vehicle while trying to jump start it.

Patrick Mullan, of Regency Court, Magherafelt, entered a guilty plea to being in charge with excess alcohol on his breath during the incident on May 11 2021.

Police had responded to a report that a gold Renault Megane had collided with the back of a black Audi on Regency Court and on arrival spoke to the owner of the Renault Megane; the defendant.

Mullan told police the car had battery issues and that he had been trying to start it when he collided with the parked Audi, which belonged to a neighbour.

The court heard how the injured party had been sitting in their house at the time of the incident, and come outside when they heard a loud crashing noise.

The defendant subsequently failed a roadside breath test and was taken into custody, where he blew an evidential reading of 100mg.

During interview, he admitted he had 'a few whiskeys' before attempting to jump start the car to visit his mother's grave.

He explained how he usually would push the car down the road, before quickly jumping into the driver's seat, bumping into third gear and pumping the clutch, but on this occasion, the plan failed.

Defence for Mullan said he was an anxious individual who had some issues with alcohol.

Judge Dunlop allowed the defendant credit for being honest and remaining at the scene. He fined Mullan £200, imposed an offender's levy of £15 and endorsed his licence with ten penalty points.