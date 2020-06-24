Driver cautioned after two-vehicle collision

Contact
Police have cautioned a driver after a two-vehicle collision at a County Derry filling station.
No one was harmed in the incident that took place outside Clady last night.
A police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision at the Clady Road area of Portglenone yesterday evening (Tuesday 23rd June).
“Damage was caused to a filling station in the area, but there were no reports of any serious injuries.
“One of the drivers was cautioned at the scene for a number of traffic offences.“
