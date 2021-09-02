County Derry man hid in dog kennel before assaulting police

A 26-year-old man from Curran, County Derry, who hid from police in a dog kennel has been handed a probation order.
James Irons, of Toberhead Road, Curran, entered guilty pleas to two counts of assaulting police and one count of resisting police in relation to the incident on October 5 2020.
The court heard how police had attended an ongoing domestic incident and after searching the house, located the defendant in a dog kennel at the rear of the property.
Irons kicked out at officers from the kennel and attempted to drag one of them inside, before lifting a nearby brick and motioning to throw it at the police.
While in custody, the defendant also punched a police officer in the thigh.
Responding to a question on his living arrangements, Irons, who currently resides in Belfast, said he intended on moving back to the County Derry area.
“I'm a country boy and would like to be closer to my family,” he told the court.
Judge Mullan imposed a 12-month probation order on the defendant and warned he would be brought back for re-sentencing if he did not comply with the order.
