Search our Archive

02/09/2021

County Derry man hid in dog kennel before assaulting police

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of assault on police.

County Derry man hid in dog kennel before assaulting police

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A 26-year-old man from Curran, County Derry, who hid from police in a dog kennel has been handed a probation order.

James Irons, of Toberhead Road, Curran, entered guilty pleas to two counts of assaulting police and one count of resisting police in relation to the incident on October 5 2020.

The court heard how police had attended an ongoing domestic incident and after searching the house, located the defendant in a dog kennel at the rear of the property.

Irons kicked out at officers from the kennel and attempted to drag one of them inside, before lifting a nearby brick and motioning to throw it at the police.

While in custody, the defendant also punched a police officer in the thigh.

Responding to a question on his living arrangements, Irons, who currently resides in Belfast, said he intended on moving back to the County Derry area.

“I'm a country boy and would like to be closer to my family,” he told the court.

Judge Mullan imposed a 12-month probation order on the defendant and warned he would be brought back for re-sentencing if he did not comply with the order.

County Derry man charged with pouring hot wax on neighbour's cat

The 24-year-old appeared via video link at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Suspended sentence for man who stood naked in back garden

The 60-year-old told police he thought he was having a panic attack.

Maghera man said he would 'paralyse' his father

The 23-year-old received a suspended sentence at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media