Protest against pride march an 'unwelcome reminder of the past'

A County Derry MLA has called on the organisers of a planned protest at the Mid Ulster Pride event later this month to withdraw their application.

The second-ever Mid Ulster Pride march is set to take place on September 18 in Cookstown, County Tyrone, with organisers announcing details of the event as far back as June.

However, the Parades Commission website lists two protests which will take place simultaneously; one from a private individual and another from an organisation simply named as 'Protest Against Mid-Ulster Pride'.

A figure of 80 is given as the number of participants in the protest. A protest at the launch of Mid Ulster Pride in January 2020 drew just three people.

Mid Ulster SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone has called on the protest organisers to withdraw their application.

"We are living in the 21st century, protests like this should be nothing more than an unwelcome reminder of the past," he said.

"This intolerance has no place in Mid Ulster and in no way reflects the view of the community here. Mid Ulster Pride was only launched last year, it was a success and well received by the vast majority of people here.

"To try and ruin or detract from that is an outstanding act of pettiness that should be rightly condemned by anyone with an ounce of empathy or sense.

“Our LGBT+ community face enough challenges in their everyday lives. Pride is an opportunity for them to come together and celebrate who they are and for others to show their support.

"This planned protest would achieve nothing other than to upset local people, it’s extremely distasteful and the organisers should withdraw their application immediately.

"This protest is not in the interests of anyone other than a small group of people who insist on pushing their unwelcome agenda long after the rest of society has left them behind.

"If they insist on proceeding then the Parades Commission should step in," he added.