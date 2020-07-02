Local representatives condemn ‘homophobic’ literature

Two local representatives have condemned recent literature posted through doors in Magherafelt by Mid Ulster Christian Helpline and Publications.

A same-sex couple were left angered by the leaflets, which branded lesbianism and homosexuality ‘detestable onto God’ alongside bestiality, incest and prostitution.

Mid Ulster MLA Emma Sheerin, who is also Sinn Féin’s equality spokesperson, said the literature was unacceptable.

“It is unacceptable to see materials like this targeting the LGBT community at any time, but its particularly upsetting during Pride Month,” she said.

“Incidents like this, which constitute hate crimes, need to be dealt with. Such prejudice and discrimination such as this must be called out for what it is, it must not go unchallenged.”

Local Mid Ulster District Councillor, Darren Totten, said homophobia had no place in society and urged anyone with information to contact the PSNI.

“I hope that anyone who is struggling and received this literature understands that the majority of decent people would condemn the hatred for what it is,” he said.

“Magherafelt is a brilliant town, with a close-knit community who have come together during lockdown to prepare homes for healthcare workers, in clean ups and initiatives which are for the betterment of everyone.

“It's devastating to see the small-minded bigotry of a few individuals who want to drag us all backwards, but the vast majority of the recipients of this letter will have seen it for what it was.

“I would call on anyone with information to come forward to the PSNI.”