New initiative to improve men's mental health in County Derry town

A County Derry community are hoping to shine a focus on men's mental health by providing a safe environment for men to socialise.

Dungiven Men's Shed has been set up on the town's Main Street, with committee members Tony McCaul and Raymond Brady among the organisers.

Moves to set up the facility had been underway before the Covid-19 pandemic ground everything to a halt in early 2020.

“We had been on a committee before of another group and the conversation came round to say there was nothing like this in Dungiven,” said Raymond.

“We had heard about the Men's Sheds in different areas and decided to look into it. We had got as far as organising a public meeting down in the community centre.

“We had the room booked, and then Covid hit. It knocked us for six, but the contacts we had on the council, we kept in touch with them and we were able to do the meeting online.

“We got the committee together and started the working group, but with Covid, you couldn't get a load of people into a building.

“With things easing up, and more people being allowed inside, now is the time to push to get things started.”

Tony and Raymond are looking forward to seeing what plans the members have for the building.

The group have acquired a former electrical shop at the top end of the town, and having a blank canvas to mould into their own space is at the heart of the Men's Shed mantra.

“The good thing about a men's shed is that the members decide what happens. We follow that all the time, unless it's outrageous or something,” said Tony.

“That makes everybody feel part of the whole thing, that they're making decisions on what they're going to be doing; it could be crafts, music or lots of other things.

“In Dungiven, like many other towns, there has been a problem with men's health for eternity. Men generally, if they get into bad form, they isolate themselves.

“It can lead to loneliness and mental health issues and this type of thing will help alleviate that or help alleviate it anyhow.”

Limavady Men's Shed. The organisers paid them a visit for a fact-finding mission.

Raymond says a visit to the Men's Shed in nearby Limavady confirmed to the committee just how valuable a resource the facility would be for the town.

“We visited the one in Limavady to see the concept, and it was amazing the amount of men they were able to help and the members themselves said it was great,” he said.

“It got them out of the house, interacting with other people and made a big difference to their mental health and attitude.

“There is nothing like it in the town here. Basically, if you're socialising, you do it in the pub, which isn't the best place.”

With the concept of social prescription -referring patients to non-clinical, local services – rising in popularity, the group are hoping to link in with the local health centre.

“I was talking to the nurse over in the health centre and she can't wait for it to be open. The town is in bad need of something like this,” said Raymond.

“The nurses can do medical checks here too, something men don't do. A lot of time they won't go to the doctors, so we'll have them on board hopefully.

“We're going to open on September 1 to give people an opportunity to call in, see the place and get an idea if they want to become part of it.

“Then we'll formulate ideas for what people want to do, and then the work will start. Initially it will be somewhere you can come and have a chat, a cup of tea, a biscuit.

“It's just somewhere different to meet up and have a bit of social interaction.”

Dungiven Men's Shed will be welcoming anyone interested in becoming involved to the premises at 170A Main Street on September 1 from 1.00pm to 4.00pm.

For more information, to volunteer or to become a member, contact Tony (07826519508) or Raymond (07876654986).