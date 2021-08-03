Search our Archive

03/08/2021

1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Department being 'penny-wise pound-foolish' over grass verges

A local councillor has criticised the Department of Infrastructure.

Department being 'penny-wise pound-foolish' over grass verges

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

A local councillor has criticised the Department of Infrastructure after being inundated with complaints about uncut grass verges in County Derry.

Benbradagh representative Dermot Nicholl has said some of the verges have not yet received their first cut, which was due in June, let alone the second cut normally due around this time of year.

Cllr Nicholl is set to raise the issue at tonight's full meeting of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, and says the Department of Infrastructure need to address it.

“The first cut should have been done in the middle of June. We're now in August and there are places that haven't had their first cut yet. They should now be getting their second cut,” he said.

“The height of the grass means people can't see and that is a danger that is bringing to road safety. We've been inundated over the weekend.

“It's down to operational issues within DfI in our area, in relation to men and machinery, and plant breakdowns.

“Machinery is breaking down and they are waiting on it getting fixed. Then they have to get external contractors to help them out. It's a a waste of money and resources.

“If there is an accident around Greysteel or Dungiven, or anywhere for that matter, and the verges haven't been cut, what are insurance companies going to say?

“You're talking about being penny-wise pound-foolish here.”

Derry Now contacted the Department of Infrastructure for comment, but none was available at the time of going to print.

Two males assaulted after trouble breaks out at a children's football match in Derry

Police investigating the violence at the Vale Centre

LIFE IN LOCKDOWN: Endings, beginnings and robotic lawnmowers in picturesque Greysteel

The sun was splitting the stones when we visited the village.

Family of a local couple who both died of Covid earlier this year raise thousands in their memory

Money collected is donated to Altnagelvin Hospital in thanks for the care Barney and Sarah McGlinchey received

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie