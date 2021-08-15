Intimidation of pregnant women at Derry vaccine centre condemned

Anti-vaccination campaigners who attempted to disrupt the vaccination programme at Foyle Arena in Derry yesterday have been condemned.

Protestors targeted pregnant women, queueing for vaccination, by putting forward factually inaccurate, scientifically untrue, claims about the effect of the vaccinations., according to SDLP Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin.

She said: "I utterly condemn this stupid, bigoted behaviour by a group of protestors who have become deaf to reason and are spreading lies that are dangerous to the health of our community. The views being presented by this group are contrary to reputable medical advice and opinion, including that from the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

"Pregnant women accessing health services must not be harassed. The fact that this needs to be said is absurd. We need safe access zones for pregnant women and others seeking vaccinations, and also for women seeking information and services in relation to abortion. I intend to request a meeting with the PSNI to discuss how pregnant women can be protected from this group of extremists.

"I am concerned that it has been reported that a well known political figure was involved in the activities at Foyle Arena. I hope that this will be investigated, and if found to be true, that this person will be expelled from their political party."