County Derry businesses win major industry accolades

Two County Derry retailers have been recognised for their contribution to their local community.

Crawfords and Harkin's Pharmacy, both in Maghera, have been honoured in the Irish News 'High Street Heroes' awards for 2021.

Local convenience store Crawfords picked up awards for Best Convenience Store and Community Covid-19 Champion, as well as securing the most votes to become the overall campaign winner.

A spokesperson for the store said they were 'overwhelmed' with the awards.

“We are beyond honoured to win these 3 categories in the Irish News High Street Heroes 2021 awards,” they said.

“We are overwhelmed with the support from our local community and so thankful for all your votes. Thank you to our staff that have worked hard to serve the public throughout the pandemic.”

Crawfords were joined by neighbouring pharmacy Harkin's, who picked up the Healthcare Retailer Award. A spokesperson thanked their customers and patients.

“Everyone is overwhelmed and delighted at the news and all the congratulations,” they said.

“This award is very much appreciated by us because it was voted for by our amazing patients and customers and we cannot thank you enough. Thank you to everyone who voted for us.”

Harkin's in Maghera.

Local councillor for the Carntogher area, Brian McGuigan, offered his congratulations to the two winners, who he said helped deliver essential services throughout the pandemic.

“Maghera has plenty to be happy with this week as two local retailers have achieved The Irish News High Street Heroes for 2021,” he said.

“I want to congratulate the staff and management of both Crawford’s and Harkin’s Pharmacy in their accolades representing the Maghera Community.

“Throughout the pandemic our local retailers and retail workers in Maghera have been on the front line, delivering essential services for everyone, including vulnerable members of our society.

"This is an amazing celebration for the retail sector of Maghera and in particular this is a great achievement for the two awarded independent retailers.”

“They were voted for by the community in recognition of their investment and contribution ensuring the safety of both customers and staff whilst providing much needed support to our community.”